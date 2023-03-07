wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
Action Andretti battles Lee Johnson on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:
* Action Andretti vs. Lee Johnson
* AR Fox vs. Ryan Nemeth
* Brian Cage vs. Bad Dude Tito
* Lance Archer vs. Cody Chhunn & Guillermo Rosas
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jack Cartwheel
* John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd)
* Julia Hart vs. Zoey Lynn
* Big Bill vs. Julius Coleman
* Skye Blue vs. Mylo
* Parker Boudreaux vs. Vinny Pacifico
* Riho vs. Diamante
* Willow Nightingale vs. Zoe Dubois
