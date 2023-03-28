wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

March 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark - Steph de Lander vs. Marina Shafir Image Credit: AEW

Steph DeLander takes on Marina Shafir on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* AR Fox vs. Nick Comoroto
* Zack Clayton vs. Schaff
* Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue
* QT Marshall & Aaron Solo vs. Austin Green & Vary Morales
* Evil Uno vs. Alexander Moss
* Brady Booker vs. Serpentico
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Cole Karter
* Top Flight vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis
* Steph de Lander vs. Marina Shafir

