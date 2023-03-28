wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
March 28, 2023 | Posted by
Steph DeLander takes on Marina Shafir on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:
* AR Fox vs. Nick Comoroto
* Zack Clayton vs. Schaff
* Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue
* QT Marshall & Aaron Solo vs. Austin Green & Vary Morales
* Evil Uno vs. Alexander Moss
* Brady Booker vs. Serpentico
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Cole Karter
* Top Flight vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis
* Steph de Lander vs. Marina Shafir
