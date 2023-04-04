wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
April 4, 2023 | Posted by
Toni Storm battles Kiera Hogan on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:
* Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan
* Serpentico vs. Willie Mack
* Peter Avalon vs. AR Fox
* Ameera vs. Leila Grey
* Cezar Bononi vs. Evil Uno
* Lee Moriarty vs. Invictus Khash
* Tony Nese & Ari Daivari vs. Jay Lucas & Terry Yaki