This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

April 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark - Juice Robinson vs. Pat Buck Image Credit: AEW

Juice Robinson battles Pat Buck on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* Juice Robinson vs. Pat Buck
* Dream Girl Ellie vs. Marina Shafir
* Hunter James vs. Cole Karter
* The Renegades vs. Brittany J & Kiah Dream
* Angelico vs. Christopher Daniels
* The Iron Savages vs. The Trustbusters
* Jora Johl & Rohit Raju vs. Ariel Levy & Jarrett Diaz

