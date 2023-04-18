This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

Juice Robinson battles Pat Buck on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* Juice Robinson vs. Pat Buck

* Dream Girl Ellie vs. Marina Shafir

* Hunter James vs. Cole Karter

* The Renegades vs. Brittany J & Kiah Dream

* Angelico vs. Christopher Daniels

* The Iron Savages vs. The Trustbusters

* Jora Johl & Rohit Raju vs. Ariel Levy & Jarrett Diaz