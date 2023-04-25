wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

April 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Image Credit: AEW

Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga are teaming up on on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* Lee Johnson vs. Blake Christian
* Harley Cameron vs. Mafiosa
* Varsity Athletes vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds
* Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga vs. Reka Tehaka & Ashley D’Amboise
* Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi vs. Brock Anderson & Brian Pillman Jr.
* Zack Clayton vs. Jake Logan

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading