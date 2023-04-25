wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
April 25, 2023 | Posted by
Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga are teaming up on on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:
* Lee Johnson vs. Blake Christian
* Harley Cameron vs. Mafiosa
* Varsity Athletes vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds
* Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga vs. Reka Tehaka & Ashley D’Amboise
* Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi vs. Brock Anderson & Brian Pillman Jr.
* Zack Clayton vs. Jake Logan
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Made Multiple Changes to Last Night’s WWE Raw
- More Backstage Details on CM Punk Turning Up at WWE Raw Last Night, Why WWE Thinks Punk Was There
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Jeff Hardy’s Victory Road 2011 Incident, Working With Sting
- Jesse Ventura Cites The Circumstances That Halted His Pursuit Of WWF World Heavyweight Title