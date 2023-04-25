This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga are teaming up on on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* Lee Johnson vs. Blake Christian

* Harley Cameron vs. Mafiosa

* Varsity Athletes vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds

* Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga vs. Reka Tehaka & Ashley D’Amboise

* Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi vs. Brock Anderson & Brian Pillman Jr.

* Zack Clayton vs. Jake Logan