This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
September 15, 2020 | Posted by
The video for this week’s episode of AEW Dark is now online. You can see the video below for the show, which features the following matches:
* Dark Order (3, 4, Grayson, and Evil Uno) vs. Private Party, Billy, and Austin Gunn
* The Butcher and The Blade w/ Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia and Kevin Blackwood
* Best Friends vs. Maxx Stardom and Dontae Smiley
* FTW Champion Brian Cage vs. Megabyte Ronnie
* Colt Cabana vs. QT Marshall w/Allie
* Jessy Sorensen vs. Will Hobbs
* Penelope Ford w/ Kip Sabian vs. Dani Jordyn
* Brandi Rhodes vs. Red Velvet
* Santana and Ortiz vs. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.
* Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Skyler Moore and Rache Chanel
* Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon w/ Leva Bates
