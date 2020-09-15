This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The video for this week’s episode of AEW Dark is now online. You can see the video below for the show, which features the following matches:

* Dark Order (3, 4, Grayson, and Evil Uno) vs. Private Party, Billy, and Austin Gunn

* The Butcher and The Blade w/ Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia and Kevin Blackwood

* Best Friends vs. Maxx Stardom and Dontae Smiley

* FTW Champion Brian Cage vs. Megabyte Ronnie

* Colt Cabana vs. QT Marshall w/Allie

* Jessy Sorensen vs. Will Hobbs

* Penelope Ford w/ Kip Sabian vs. Dani Jordyn

* Brandi Rhodes vs. Red Velvet

* Santana and Ortiz vs. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.

* Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Skyler Moore and Rache Chanel

* Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon w/ Leva Bates