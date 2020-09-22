This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The video for this week’s episode of AEW Dark is now online. You can see the video below for the show, which features the following matches:

* Eddie Kingston vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* Chris Daniels vs. Ricky Starks

* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Calvin Stewart & Puf

* Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss vs. Kevin Blackwood & Daniel Garcia

* Serena Deeb vs. Kilynn King

* The Lucha Brothers with Kingston vs. Maxx Stardom & Dontae Smiley

* Billy & Austin Gunn vs. Cruz & M’Badu

* Dark Okrder vs. Fuego del Sol & Remrandt Lewis

* Serpentico vs. Will Hobbs

* Ben Carter vs. Lee Johnson

* Dark Order (5 & 10) vs. Ryzin & Xander Gold