This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
September 22, 2020 | Posted by
The video for this week’s episode of AEW Dark is now online. You can see the video below for the show, which features the following matches:
* Eddie Kingston vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* Chris Daniels vs. Ricky Starks
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Calvin Stewart & Puf
* Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss vs. Kevin Blackwood & Daniel Garcia
* Serena Deeb vs. Kilynn King
* The Lucha Brothers with Kingston vs. Maxx Stardom & Dontae Smiley
* Billy & Austin Gunn vs. Cruz & M’Badu
* Dark Okrder vs. Fuego del Sol & Remrandt Lewis
* Serpentico vs. Will Hobbs
* Ben Carter vs. Lee Johnson
* Dark Order (5 & 10) vs. Ryzin & Xander Gold
