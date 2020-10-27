This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Ivelisse & Diamante vs. KiLynn King & Savannah Evans

* Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon

* Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. Top Flight

* Anna Jay vs. Katalina Perez

* Ricky Starks vs. VSK

* Aaron Solow vs. Sonny Kiss

* Jersey Muscle & Danny Limelight vs. Jurassic Express

* Darby Allin vs. Alex Chamberlain

* The Hybrid2 vs. SCU

* Dark Order’s 10 vs. Sean Maluta

* Brian Cage vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Matt Sydal vs. Lee Johnson

* Best Friends vs. Anthony Bowens & Max Caster

* Nick Comoroto vs. Will Hobbs

* Hikaru Shida vs. Leyla Hirsch