wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
October 27, 2020 | Posted by
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* Ivelisse & Diamante vs. KiLynn King & Savannah Evans
* Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon
* Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. Top Flight
* Anna Jay vs. Katalina Perez
* Ricky Starks vs. VSK
* Aaron Solow vs. Sonny Kiss
* Jersey Muscle & Danny Limelight vs. Jurassic Express
* Darby Allin vs. Alex Chamberlain
* The Hybrid2 vs. SCU
* Dark Order’s 10 vs. Sean Maluta
* Brian Cage vs. Fuego Del Sol
* Matt Sydal vs. Lee Johnson
* Best Friends vs. Anthony Bowens & Max Caster
* Nick Comoroto vs. Will Hobbs
* Hikaru Shida vs. Leyla Hirsch
More Trending Stories
- Pat McAfee Reveals He Paid Off Ridge Holland to Attack Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver 31
- Drew McIntyre Jammed a Pen Into Randy Orton’s Eye After Raw Went Off the Air (Video)
- Eric Bischoff On WCW Being Concerned About Mick Foley’s Hardcore Style, Foley’s Desire To Take Huge Bumps
- Backstage Reaction To WWE Championship Change at Hell in a Cell