wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the livestream below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* Chaos Project vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela
* Gunn Club vs. Cezaro Bononi, KTB, and Seth Gargis
* The Acclaimed vs. Alex Chamberlain and Damian Fenrir
* Brandon Cutler vs. Adam Priest
* Dreamgirl Ellie vs. Penelope Ford with Kip Sabian
* Fuego Del Sol vs. Peter Avalon
* Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Lady Frost and “Bionic Beast” Jenna
* Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow vs. Alex “3” Reynolds and John “4” Silver
* KiLynn King vs. Rache Chanel
* Michael Nakazawa vs. Trent with Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy
* Matt Sydal vs. Alan “5” Angels with 10
* The Hybrid2 vs. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.
* Red Velvet vs. Tesha Price
* Vipress vs. Big Swole
* VSK and Baron Black vs. Private Party
* Sammy Guevara vs. Marko Stunt
* Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. presents “The Waiting Room” and special guest Tay Conti
More Trending Stories
- Michelle McCool, Sasha Banks, More Share Backstage Photos With The Undertaker After Final Farewell
- Court Bauer On Why Vince McMahon Got Upset With Donald Trump During WWE Angle, Vince’s Message To Other Celebrities
- Eric Bischoff On Why Cruiserweight Division As Important To WCW Nitro’s Success Than nWo, Impact On Current Stars
- Hulk Hogan Says He Knew Vince McMahon Had to Meet Undertaker When They Met on Suburban Commando Set