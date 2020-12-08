wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

December 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark 12-08-20

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the livestream below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Shawn Dean, Sean Maluta, and Ryzin vs. Gunn Club
* 10 vs. Aaron Solow
* Peter Avalon vs. Louie Valle
* Baron Black vs. Sonny Kiss with Joey Janela
* Brian Cage vs. Danny Limelight
* Sotheara Chhun and VSK vs. The Hybrid 2
* Jon Cruz and Michael Nakazawa vs. The Acclaimed
* Diamante vs. Tesha Price
* Colt Cabana and Alex Reynolds vs. Varsity Blondes (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.)
* Falco and Mike Magnum vs. Jurassic Express with Jungle Boy
* Freya States vs. Shanna
* Fuego Del Sol vs. Brandon Cutler
* Alex Gracia vs. Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero
* Skyler Moore vs. Ivelisse
* Big Swole vs. Lindsay Snow
* Red Velvet vs. Dani Jordyn

