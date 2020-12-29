wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the livestream below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* Aaron Solow vs. Sammy Guevara
* Lindsay Snow vs. Penelope Ford
* SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) vs. The Hybrid2 (Jack Evans & Angelico)
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Terrence & Terrell Hughes
* Danny Limelight vs. Matt Sydal
* Leva Bates vs. Madi Wrenkowski
* Anna Jay vs. Jazmin Allure
* Fuego Del Sol vs. Griff Garrison
* Rey Fenix vs. Vary Morales
* Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Shawn Dean & Tyson Maddux
* Tay Conti vs. Vertvixen
* Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) vs. Ariel Levy & El Cuervo De Puerto Rico
* Ryzon, Nick Comoroto & James Tapia vs. Team Taz (Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs)
* Royal Money, Baron Black, & Mike Verna vs. Gunn Club (Billy, Austin, & Colten Gunn)
* Britt Baker Presents The Waiting Room with guest Matt Sydal
