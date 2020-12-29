This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the livestream below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Aaron Solow vs. Sammy Guevara

* Lindsay Snow vs. Penelope Ford

* SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) vs. The Hybrid2 (Jack Evans & Angelico)

* Santana & Ortiz vs. Terrence & Terrell Hughes

* Danny Limelight vs. Matt Sydal

* Leva Bates vs. Madi Wrenkowski

* Anna Jay vs. Jazmin Allure

* Fuego Del Sol vs. Griff Garrison

* Rey Fenix vs. Vary Morales

* Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Shawn Dean & Tyson Maddux

* Tay Conti vs. Vertvixen

* Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) vs. Ariel Levy & El Cuervo De Puerto Rico

* Ryzon, Nick Comoroto & James Tapia vs. Team Taz (Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs)

* Royal Money, Baron Black, & Mike Verna vs. Gunn Club (Billy, Austin, & Colten Gunn)

* Britt Baker Presents The Waiting Room with guest Matt Sydal