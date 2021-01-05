wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the livestream below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* Frankie Kazarian (with Christopher Daniels) & Griff Garrison (with Brian Pillman Jr.) vs. Angelico (w/Jack Evans) & Darius Martin (w/Dante Martin)
* The Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels vs. Serpentico (with Luther)
* The Gunn Club vs. Mike Verna & Bear Country
* Baron Black vs. Matt Sydal
* Angel Fashion vs. Peter Avalon
* Rey Fenix (with Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. Aaron Solow
* Fuego Del Sol vs. Danny Limelight
* Ivelisse & Diamante vs. KiLynn King & Tesha Price
* Lee Johnson & Shawn Dean vs. The Acclaimed
* Jungle Boy (with Jurassic Express) vs. Nick Comoroto
* Nyla Rose (with Vickie Guerrero) vs. Alex Garcia
* Sammy Guevara vs. Michael Nakazawa
* Scorpio Sky vs. Ariel Levy
* Louie Valle vs. Brandon Cutler
* Vipress vs. Shanna
* Ashley Vox vs. Thunder Rosa
