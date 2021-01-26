wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
The livestream is posted for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* Shanna vs. Kilynn King
* SCU vs. Terrence and Terrell Hughes
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Ryzin & Mike Verna
* Miro vs. Fuego del Sol
* M’Badu & KC Navarro vs. The Butcher & The Blade with The Bunny
* Sean Maluta vs. Danny Limelight
* Jurassic Express vs. Lee Johnson & Aaron Solow
* Ray Jaz vs. The Dark Order’s 10 with -1
* Rey Fenix vs. Baron Black
* Brooke Havok vs. Dr. Britt Baker with Reba
* Jazmin Allure vs. Ivelisse with Diamante
* Abadon vs. Vertvixen
* Davienne vs. Tay Conti
* Red Velvet vs. Madi Wrenkowski
* Ryan Nemeth, Vary Morales, & Shawn Dean vs. Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, and Nick Comoroto
* Jake St. Patrick vs. Powerhouse Hobbs with Hook
* Plus The Walkoff with Pretty Peter Avalon and Lee Johnson; Guest Judges: Brandi Rhodes, Jerry Lynn, and Aubrey Edwards
