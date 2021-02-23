wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

February 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Brooke Havok Leyla Hirsch

The livestream is posted for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Varsity Blonds vs. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo
* Aaron Solow vs. Ryan Nemeth
* Ryzin & Baron Black vs. Pretty Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi
* Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Louie Valle & Chris Peaks
* Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) vs. Fuego Del Sol
* KiLynn King vs. Tesha Price
* Lee Johnson (w/Arn Anderson) vs. Serpentico (w/Luther)
* Jurassic Express vs. Angel Fashion & VSK
* Ivelisse & Diamante vs. Miranda Alize & Renee Michelle
* Leyla Hirsch vs Brooke Havok (w/Cody Rhodes)
* JJ Garrett vs. QT Marshall (w/Nick Comoroto)
* Eddie Kingston vs. JD Drake
* Max Caster (w/Anthony Bowens) vs. Marko Stunt
* Tony Vega & Steven Stetson vs. Top Flight
* Brian Cage (w/Hook) vs. John Skyler
* Bear Country, Sonny Kiss, & Joey Janela vs. M’Badu, Levy Shapiro, Daniel Joseph, & Aaron Frye

