This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
The livestream is posted for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* VSK vs. Chuck Taylor
* Steve Stetson vs. Orange Cassidy with Chuck Taylor
* SCU vs. Matt and Mike Sydal
* M’Badu and Baron Black vs. Bear Country
* Daniel Joseph vs. 10 with Dark Order’s -1
* Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow with Arn Anderson vs. Louie Valle and Chris Peaks
* Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Red Velvet and KiLynn King
* Feugo Del Sol and Jon Cruz vs. Top Flight
* JD Drake vs. Stu Grayson with Dark Order’s -1
* Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo vs. TH2
* Max Caster with Anthony Bowens vs. JJ Garrett
* Gunn Clubb vs. Tony Vega, Aaron Frye, and Angel Fashion
* Evil Uno, 5, and Colt Cabana with Dark Order’s -1 vs. Levy Shapiro, John Skyler, and Ryzin
