wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* Vertvixen vs. Madi Wrenkowski
* Tesha Price vs. Penelope Ford
* John Skyler vs. John Silver
* SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) vs. Carlie Bravo & Aaron Solow
* Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs vs. Varsity Blondes (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr)
* Luchasaurus vs. Cezar Bononi
* Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Ricky Starks & Brian Cage
* KiLynn King vs. Jazmin Allure
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Savannah Evans
* Jack Evans vs. 10
* D3 vs. Nick Comoroto
* Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) vs. Fuego Del Sol & Jake St. Patrick
* Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder) vs. Dean Alexander & Brick Aldridge
* Angel Fashion, Baron Black, Vary Morales, & Ryzin vs. Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Evil uno, Stu Grayson, & Alan Angels)
* Gunn Club (Billy, Austin, & Colten Gunn) vs. David Ali, Adam Priest, & Seth Gargis
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on WrestleMania 37 Ticket Delay, Roster Reaction, Seating Plans
- Backstage Note on This Week’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings (SPOILERS)
- Doc Gallows Recalls Triple H Forgetting His Line During a Promo With CM Punk
- Tony Schiavone Explains Why Tony Khan Appearing on AEW Dark: Elevation Was Necessary