This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* Vary Morales and Seth Cargis vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela
* Brian Cage defends the FTW Title vs. Brandon Cutler
* Fuego del Sol vs. JD Drake
* Chaos Project vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds
* QT Marshall vs. Shawn Dean
* Cezar Bononi vs. John Skyler
* Jack Evans vs. Dante Martin
* The Bunny vs. Jazmin Allure
* Ashley Vox vs. Alex Gracia
* Penelope Ford vs. Miranda Alize
* SCU vs. Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs
* Adam Priest, Jake St. Patrick and Baron Black vs. The Gunn Club
* Colt Cabana, Stu Grayson and Evil Uno of The Dark Order vs. Carlie Bravo, Brick Aldridge and Dean Alexander
* Angel Fashion & D3 vs. Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solow