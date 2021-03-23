This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Vary Morales and Seth Cargis vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela

* Brian Cage defends the FTW Title vs. Brandon Cutler

* Fuego del Sol vs. JD Drake

* Chaos Project vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

* QT Marshall vs. Shawn Dean

* Cezar Bononi vs. John Skyler

* Jack Evans vs. Dante Martin

* The Bunny vs. Jazmin Allure

* Ashley Vox vs. Alex Gracia

* Penelope Ford vs. Miranda Alize

* SCU vs. Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs

* Adam Priest, Jake St. Patrick and Baron Black vs. The Gunn Club

* Colt Cabana, Stu Grayson and Evil Uno of The Dark Order vs. Carlie Bravo, Brick Aldridge and Dean Alexander

* Angel Fashion & D3 vs. Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solow