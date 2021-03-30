This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Viperess vs. Diamante

* Adam Priest and KC Navarro vs. Jurassic Express

* Michael Nakazawa vs. Mike Magnum

* Sonny Kiss vs. Angelico

* Chaos Project vs. Dean Alexander and Justin Law

* Max Caster vs. Alex Reynolds

* Baron Black and John Skyler vs. Kip Sabian and Miro

* The Butcher and the Blade vs. Milk Chocolate

* Jazmin Allure vs. Madi Wrenkowski

* Jake St. Patrick, Sage Scott and Chandler Hopkins vs. Team Taz

* Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Colt Cabana of The Dark Order vs Var.y Morales, Bill Collier and D3

* Big Swole, Red Velvet and Kilynn King vs. Vertvixen, Ashley Vox, and Delmi Exo