This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* Vary Morales vs. Matt Hardy
* KC Navarro & Aaron Frye vs. Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss
* JD Drake vs. Baron Black
* Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) vs. Vertvixen & Jazmin Allure
* Mike Magnum vs. Matt Sydal
* Rex Lawless & Dean Alexander vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus)
* The Hybrid2 (Jack Evans & Angelico) vs. Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder)
* Fuego Del Sol vs. Ryan Nemeth
* Team Taz (Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, & Powerhouse Hobbs) vs. Brick Aldridge, Justin Law, & Hayden Backlund
* Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & Alex Reynolds) vs. Jake St. Patrick, Sage Scott, & Chandler Hopkins)
* Red Velvet & KiLynn King vs. Madi Wrenkowski & Vipress
* Jon Cruz vs. The Butcher
