This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

April 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Matt Hardy vs. Vary Morales

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Vary Morales vs. Matt Hardy
* KC Navarro & Aaron Frye vs. Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss
* JD Drake vs. Baron Black
* Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) vs. Vertvixen & Jazmin Allure
* Mike Magnum vs. Matt Sydal
* Rex Lawless & Dean Alexander vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus)
* The Hybrid2 (Jack Evans & Angelico) vs. Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder)
* Fuego Del Sol vs. Ryan Nemeth
* Team Taz (Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, & Powerhouse Hobbs) vs. Brick Aldridge, Justin Law, & Hayden Backlund
* Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & Alex Reynolds) vs. Jake St. Patrick, Sage Scott, & Chandler Hopkins)
* Red Velvet & KiLynn King vs. Madi Wrenkowski & Vipress
* Jon Cruz vs. The Butcher

