This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. Vary Morales & Spencer Slade

* Matt Sydal vs. Luther

* Aaron Solow vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Dark Order (5 & 10) vs. Kit Sackett & Hayden Backlund

* Nyla Rose vs. Leila Grey

* SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels) vs. Jay Lyon & Midas Black

* Ryan Nemeth vs. Alex Reynolds

* Britt Baker vs. Shawna Reed

* Madi Wrenkowski vs. KiLynn King

* Varsity Blondes (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr.) vs. Prince Kai & Will Allday

* Matt Hardy vs. Ken Broadway

* Gunn Club (Austin, Colten, & Billy Gunn) vs. Andrew Palace, Stone Rockwell, & Mike Magnum

* Red Velvet & Big Swole vs. Amber Nova & Queen Aminata

* Lance Archer vs. Cole Karter

* Team Taz (Brian Cage & Ricky Starks) vs. Carlie Bravo & Dean Alexander

* Colt Cabana vs. Jake Manning