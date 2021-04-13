wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. Vary Morales & Spencer Slade
* Matt Sydal vs. Luther
* Aaron Solow vs. Fuego Del Sol
* Dark Order (5 & 10) vs. Kit Sackett & Hayden Backlund
* Nyla Rose vs. Leila Grey
* SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels) vs. Jay Lyon & Midas Black
* Ryan Nemeth vs. Alex Reynolds
* Britt Baker vs. Shawna Reed
* Madi Wrenkowski vs. KiLynn King
* Varsity Blondes (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr.) vs. Prince Kai & Will Allday
* Matt Hardy vs. Ken Broadway
* Gunn Club (Austin, Colten, & Billy Gunn) vs. Andrew Palace, Stone Rockwell, & Mike Magnum
* Red Velvet & Big Swole vs. Amber Nova & Queen Aminata
* Lance Archer vs. Cole Karter
* Team Taz (Brian Cage & Ricky Starks) vs. Carlie Bravo & Dean Alexander
* Colt Cabana vs. Jake Manning
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Changes to Finishes at WrestleMania 37, More Details on Fiend vs. Orton
- Jim Ross Recalls Michael Cole’s Heel Announcer Run In WWE, Cole’s WrestleMania 27 Match With Jerry Lawler
- Randy Orton vs. The Fiend WrestleMania Plans Were Reportedly Changed Over The Weekend
- Randy Orton Mocks Mandy Rose’s Fall At Wrestlemania, Rose Responds