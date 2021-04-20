wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

April 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* PAC vs. Dean Alexander
* Hayden Backlund & Kit Sackett vs. Varsity Blonds
* Jay Lyon, Midas Black & Ken Broadway vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and 10)
* Brick Aldridge & Cole Karter vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* Sonny Kiss vs. Jake Manning
* Fuego del Sol vs. Dante Martin
* Baron Black vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Max Caster vs. Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels
* Joey Janela vs. Will Allday
* RYZIN & John Skyler vs. SCU
* Big Swole & KiLynn King vs. Ashley & Steff MK
* Billy Gunn vs. Andrew Palace
* Diamante vs. Queen Aminata

