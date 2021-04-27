This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Brian Cage vs. Marty Casaus

* SCU vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis

* Lance Archer vs. Jake St. Patrick

* The Blade & Private Party vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and 10

* Lee Johnson vs. Will Allday

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Renee Michelle

* The Varsity Blonds vs. Duke Davis & Ganon Jones)

* Penelope Ford vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* The Acclaimed vs. Fuego Del Sol & D3

* KiLynn King vs. Dani Jordan

* Andrew Palace vs. Dante Martin

* Cole Karter vs. Colt Cabana

* Diamante vs. Raychell Rose

* Matt & Mike Sydal vs. David Ali & Aaron Frye