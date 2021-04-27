wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
April 27, 2021 | Posted by
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* Brian Cage vs. Marty Casaus
* SCU vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis
* Lance Archer vs. Jake St. Patrick
* The Blade & Private Party vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and 10
* Lee Johnson vs. Will Allday
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Renee Michelle
* The Varsity Blonds vs. Duke Davis & Ganon Jones)
* Penelope Ford vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* The Acclaimed vs. Fuego Del Sol & D3
* KiLynn King vs. Dani Jordan
* Andrew Palace vs. Dante Martin
* Cole Karter vs. Colt Cabana
* Diamante vs. Raychell Rose
* Matt & Mike Sydal vs. David Ali & Aaron Frye