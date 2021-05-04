wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

May 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark 5-04-21

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Big Swole vs. Megan Bayne
* The Acclaimed vs. David Ali & Vary Morales
* Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Justin Law & Kit Sackett
* Dante Martin vs. Danny Limelight
* Serpentico vs. PAC
* The Bunny vs. Leila Gray
* Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Frye & Brick Aldridge
* Hughes Bros vs. Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante
* Lance Archer vs. Luther
* SCU vs. Jake St. Patrick & Spencer Slade
* Varsity Blonds vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis

