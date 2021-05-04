This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Big Swole vs. Megan Bayne

* The Acclaimed vs. David Ali & Vary Morales

* Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Justin Law & Kit Sackett

* Dante Martin vs. Danny Limelight

* Serpentico vs. PAC

* The Bunny vs. Leila Gray

* Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Frye & Brick Aldridge

* Hughes Bros vs. Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante

* Lance Archer vs. Luther

* SCU vs. Jake St. Patrick & Spencer Slade

* Varsity Blonds vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis