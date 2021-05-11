wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante
* Varsity Blonds vs. Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan
* Angel Fashion vs. Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts)
* Marty Casaus vs. Jungle Boy
* Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis
* The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto) (w/ Anthony Ogogo) vs. Jake Logan, Ryzin & Rick Recon
* Bear Bronson vs. Brian Cage (w/ Hook)
* Big Swole & Red Velvet vs. MK Twins
* The Acclaimed vs. Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela
* Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Milk Chocolate
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Mike Sydal
* Kris Statlander (w/ Best Friends & Orange Cassidy) vs. Julia Hart
* JD Drake vs. 10
* Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* Evil Uno, Alan “5” Angals, and Colt Cabana vs. Spencer Slade, Cole Karter, and Andrew Palace
* Dante Martin vs. Aaron Frye