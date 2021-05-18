This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Diamante vs. Kris Statlander (w/ Best Friends & Orange Cassidy)

* Matt Sydal vs. Marty Casaus

* Luther vs. Brian Pillman Jr. (w/ Julia Hart)

* Griff Garrison (w/ Brian Pillman Jr. & Julia Hart) vs. Deonn Russman

* Royce Isaacs vs. Ren Narita

* Nick Comoroto vs. Adrian Alanis

* Chuck Taylor vs. Aaron Rourke

* Cezar Bononi vs. Marko Stunt

* Dean Alexander vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Vertvixen & Jazmin Allure vs. Big Swole & Red Velvet

* Reka Tehaka vs. Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero)

* Sonny Kiss (w/ Joey Janela) vs. Serpentico (w/ Luther)

* The Dark Order’s Evil Uno & ColtCabana vs. Tamilian Vineesh & Duncan Mitchell

* Dante Martin vs. Falco

* Kal Jak vs. Danny Limelight

* Ryzin vs. Dark Order’s 10

* Angelico vs. Vary Morales

* Lee Johnson (w/ Cody Rhodes) vs. Fuego Del Sol