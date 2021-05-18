wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* Diamante vs. Kris Statlander (w/ Best Friends & Orange Cassidy)
* Matt Sydal vs. Marty Casaus
* Luther vs. Brian Pillman Jr. (w/ Julia Hart)
* Griff Garrison (w/ Brian Pillman Jr. & Julia Hart) vs. Deonn Russman
* Royce Isaacs vs. Ren Narita
* Nick Comoroto vs. Adrian Alanis
* Chuck Taylor vs. Aaron Rourke
* Cezar Bononi vs. Marko Stunt
* Dean Alexander vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Vertvixen & Jazmin Allure vs. Big Swole & Red Velvet
* Reka Tehaka vs. Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero)
* Sonny Kiss (w/ Joey Janela) vs. Serpentico (w/ Luther)
* The Dark Order’s Evil Uno & ColtCabana vs. Tamilian Vineesh & Duncan Mitchell
* Dante Martin vs. Falco
* Kal Jak vs. Danny Limelight
* Ryzin vs. Dark Order’s 10
* Angelico vs. Vary Morales
* Lee Johnson (w/ Cody Rhodes) vs. Fuego Del Sol
