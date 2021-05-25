wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

May 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Sony Kiss vs. Brian Cage

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Brian Cage w/ Hook vs. Sonny Kiss w/ Joey Janela
* The Gunn Club vs. Kal Herro & Liam Gray
* Nick Comoroto w/ The Factory vs. Duke Davis
* The Dark Order’s 10 vs. Dillon McQueen
* Big Swole & KiLynn King vs. The Bunny & Madi Wrenkowski
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Vertvixen
* Julia Hart vs. Tesha Price
* Diamante vs. Reka Tehaka
* Joey Janela vs. Bear Bronson
* Angelico vs. Ryzin
* Dante Martin vs. Jason Hotch
* Dark Order (Evil Uno & Colt Cabana) vs. Steven Andrews & Simon Lotto
* Aaron Solow vs. Ganon Jones

