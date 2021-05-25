wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
May 25, 2021 | Posted by
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* Brian Cage w/ Hook vs. Sonny Kiss w/ Joey Janela
* The Gunn Club vs. Kal Herro & Liam Gray
* Nick Comoroto w/ The Factory vs. Duke Davis
* The Dark Order’s 10 vs. Dillon McQueen
* Big Swole & KiLynn King vs. The Bunny & Madi Wrenkowski
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Vertvixen
* Julia Hart vs. Tesha Price
* Diamante vs. Reka Tehaka
* Joey Janela vs. Bear Bronson
* Angelico vs. Ryzin
* Dante Martin vs. Jason Hotch
* Dark Order (Evil Uno & Colt Cabana) vs. Steven Andrews & Simon Lotto
* Aaron Solow vs. Ganon Jones
