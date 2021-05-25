This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Brian Cage w/ Hook vs. Sonny Kiss w/ Joey Janela

* The Gunn Club vs. Kal Herro & Liam Gray

* Nick Comoroto w/ The Factory vs. Duke Davis

* The Dark Order’s 10 vs. Dillon McQueen

* Big Swole & KiLynn King vs. The Bunny & Madi Wrenkowski

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Vertvixen

* Julia Hart vs. Tesha Price

* Diamante vs. Reka Tehaka

* Joey Janela vs. Bear Bronson

* Angelico vs. Ryzin

* Dante Martin vs. Jason Hotch

* Dark Order (Evil Uno & Colt Cabana) vs. Steven Andrews & Simon Lotto

* Aaron Solow vs. Ganon Jones