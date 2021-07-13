wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* Sahara Seven vs. Big Swole
* Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. Papadon & Sean Maluta
* Brian Cage vs. Foxx Vinyer
* Matt Hardy vs. Jah-C
* Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. Mark Davidson & Aaron Frye
* Penelope Ford vs. Robyn Renegade
* The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Derek Pisaturo & Roman Rozell
* Dante Martin vs. Rickey Shane Page
* Gunn Club (Billy & Colten Gunn) vs. The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi & JD Drake)
* Diamante vs. Harlow O’Hara
* Jake Tucker vs. The Blade
* Joeasa & Deonn Rusman vs. Private Party
* Marcus Kross vs. Ryan Nemeth
* Ryan Mantell vs. Ethan Page
* Austin Green w/ Diamond Sheik vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Angelico
* Travis Titan vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Julia Hart
