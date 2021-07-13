This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Sahara Seven vs. Big Swole

* Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. Papadon & Sean Maluta

* Brian Cage vs. Foxx Vinyer

* Matt Hardy vs. Jah-C

* Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. Mark Davidson & Aaron Frye

* Penelope Ford vs. Robyn Renegade

* The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Derek Pisaturo & Roman Rozell

* Dante Martin vs. Rickey Shane Page

* Gunn Club (Billy & Colten Gunn) vs. The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi & JD Drake)

* Diamante vs. Harlow O’Hara

* Jake Tucker vs. The Blade

* Joeasa & Deonn Rusman vs. Private Party

* Marcus Kross vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Ryan Mantell vs. Ethan Page

* Austin Green w/ Diamond Sheik vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Angelico

* Travis Titan vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Julia Hart