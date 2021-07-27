This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Diamante vs. Big Swole

* Varsity Blonds & Dante Martin vs. Ryan Nemeth & The Acclaimed

* Alejandra Lion vs. Red Velvet

* Killa Kate vs. Abadon

* Zach Mason & Warren Johnson vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson