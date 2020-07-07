This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Joe Alonzo, Brady Pierce, Tony Donati, Faboo Andre vs. Lucha Brothers, The Blade, and The Butcher

* Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates) vs. Dark Order (Grayson and Evil Uno)

* Big Swole vs. Rache Chanel

* Will Hobbs vs. Orange Cassidy

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Luther

* Michael Nakazawa vs. Shawn Dean

* Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard)

* Scorpio Sky vs. Serpentico