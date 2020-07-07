wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
July 7, 2020 | Posted by
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* Joe Alonzo, Brady Pierce, Tony Donati, Faboo Andre vs. Lucha Brothers, The Blade, and The Butcher
* Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates) vs. Dark Order (Grayson and Evil Uno)
* Big Swole vs. Rache Chanel
* Will Hobbs vs. Orange Cassidy
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Luther
* Michael Nakazawa vs. Shawn Dean
* Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard)
* Scorpio Sky vs. Serpentico
