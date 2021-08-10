This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Nyla Rose vs. Valentina Rossi

* Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, & Colt Cabana) vs. Davis Ramos, Jake Manning, & Joey Sweets

* Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, 10, & John Silver) vs. Dean Alexander, Arjun Singh, & T.I.M.

* The Hybrid2 vs. Jay Freddie & Marcus Kross

* Private Party vs. Chuck Taylor & Wheeler YUTA

* Tay Conti vs. Robyn Renegade

* Penelope Ford vs. Sahara Seven

* Shawn Spears & Wardlow vs. Seth Gargis & Ripper Zybsko

* Darby Allin vs. Invictus Khash

* Red Velvet vs. Skyler Moore

* Hikuleo vs. Thad Brown

* Lucha Brothers vs. Cezar Bononi & JD Drake

* 2.0 vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray

* QT Marshall vs. Alan ‘5’ Angels

* Chaos Project vs. Bear Country

* Daniel Garcia vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Thunder Rosa vs. Zeda Zhang