This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* Nyla Rose vs. Valentina Rossi
* Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, & Colt Cabana) vs. Davis Ramos, Jake Manning, & Joey Sweets
* Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, 10, & John Silver) vs. Dean Alexander, Arjun Singh, & T.I.M.
* The Hybrid2 vs. Jay Freddie & Marcus Kross
* Private Party vs. Chuck Taylor & Wheeler YUTA
* Tay Conti vs. Robyn Renegade
* Penelope Ford vs. Sahara Seven
* Shawn Spears & Wardlow vs. Seth Gargis & Ripper Zybsko
* Darby Allin vs. Invictus Khash
* Red Velvet vs. Skyler Moore
* Hikuleo vs. Thad Brown
* Lucha Brothers vs. Cezar Bononi & JD Drake
* 2.0 vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray
* QT Marshall vs. Alan ‘5’ Angels
* Chaos Project vs. Bear Country
* Daniel Garcia vs. Fuego Del Sol
* Thunder Rosa vs. Zeda Zhang
