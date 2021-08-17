This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Brandon Cutler

* Death Triangle vs. Chaos Project & Cole Karter

* Dante Martin vs. Lee Moriarty

* Matt Hardy vs. Wheeler YUTA

* Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. Joey Keys & Spencer Slade

* Kris Statlander vs. Kiera Hogan

* Penelope Ford vs. Masha Slamovich

* Dark Order (10, Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. Rickey Shane Page, Andrew Palace & Bill Collier

* Tay Conti vs. Rebecca Scott

* 2.0 vs. Skyler Andrews & Sam Adams

* Nyla Rose vs. Tina San Antonio

* Jurassic Express & Varsity Blonds vs. The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi, Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, & JD Drake)