This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
August 17, 2021
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Brandon Cutler
* Death Triangle vs. Chaos Project & Cole Karter
* Dante Martin vs. Lee Moriarty
* Matt Hardy vs. Wheeler YUTA
* Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. Joey Keys & Spencer Slade
* Kris Statlander vs. Kiera Hogan
* Penelope Ford vs. Masha Slamovich
* Dark Order (10, Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. Rickey Shane Page, Andrew Palace & Bill Collier
* Tay Conti vs. Rebecca Scott
* 2.0 vs. Skyler Andrews & Sam Adams
* Nyla Rose vs. Tina San Antonio
* Jurassic Express & Varsity Blonds vs. The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi, Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, & JD Drake)