This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
August 24, 2021
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Shawn Dean
* Dante Martin vs. Alan ‘5’ Angels
* Preston “10” Vance & John Silver vs. Kal Herro & Isaiah Moore
* Thunder Rosa vs. Heather Reckless
* Orange Cassidy, Chuckie T, Wheeler YUTA vs. Matt Hardy & TH2
* Lucha Bros vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto
* Kris Statlander vs. Selene Grey
* Varsity Blonds vs. Ren Jones & Brayden Lee