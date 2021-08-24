This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Shawn Dean

* Dante Martin vs. Alan ‘5’ Angels

* Preston “10” Vance & John Silver vs. Kal Herro & Isaiah Moore

* Thunder Rosa vs. Heather Reckless

* Orange Cassidy, Chuckie T, Wheeler YUTA vs. Matt Hardy & TH2

* Lucha Bros vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto

* Kris Statlander vs. Selene Grey

* Varsity Blonds vs. Ren Jones & Brayden Lee