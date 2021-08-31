wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
August 31, 2021
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* Blair Onyx vs. Leyla Hirsch
* Mat Fitchett & GPA vs. Men of the Year (Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky)
* Heather Reckless vs. Tay Conti
* Laynie Luck vs. Emi Sakura
* QT Marshall vs. Evil Uno
* Robert Anthony vs. Joey Janela
* Matt Sydal vs. PAC
* Selene Grey vs. Kris Statlander
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Serpentico
* The Bunny vs. Sierra
* 2point0 vs. Jason Hotch & Travis Titan