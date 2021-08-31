This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Blair Onyx vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Mat Fitchett & GPA vs. Men of the Year (Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky)

* Heather Reckless vs. Tay Conti

* Laynie Luck vs. Emi Sakura

* QT Marshall vs. Evil Uno

* Robert Anthony vs. Joey Janela

* Matt Sydal vs. PAC

* Selene Grey vs. Kris Statlander

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Serpentico

* The Bunny vs. Sierra

* 2point0 vs. Jason Hotch & Travis Titan