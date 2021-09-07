wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

September 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Diamante vs. Big Swole

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Three Strikes Match: Big Swole vs. Diamante
* Evil Uno vs. Alan “5” Angels
* The Dark Order (Colt Cabana & Stu Grayson) vs. Travis Titan & RSP
* Joey Janela vs. Lee Moriarty
* Lance Archer vs. Jason Hotch
* The Bunny vs. Laynie Luck
* The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. Shawn Dean & Robert Anthony

