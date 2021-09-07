wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
September 7, 2021 | Posted by
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* Three Strikes Match: Big Swole vs. Diamante
* Evil Uno vs. Alan “5” Angels
* The Dark Order (Colt Cabana & Stu Grayson) vs. Travis Titan & RSP
* Joey Janela vs. Lee Moriarty
* Lance Archer vs. Jason Hotch
* The Bunny vs. Laynie Luck
* The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. Shawn Dean & Robert Anthony
More Trending Stories
- Adam Cole & Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho & Britt Baker Interact After AEW All Out (Videos)
- Bryan Danielson Says AEW Wasn’t an Easy Choice For Him, Doesn’t Plan to Be Involved in Creative
- Note On When Cody Rhodes Is Expected To Return To AEW Television
- More Details On Adam Cole’s AEW Debut At All Out, WWE’s Reaction