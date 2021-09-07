This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Three Strikes Match: Big Swole vs. Diamante

* Evil Uno vs. Alan “5” Angels

* The Dark Order (Colt Cabana & Stu Grayson) vs. Travis Titan & RSP

* Joey Janela vs. Lee Moriarty

* Lance Archer vs. Jason Hotch

* The Bunny vs. Laynie Luck

* The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. Shawn Dean & Robert Anthony