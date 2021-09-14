wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

September 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Angelica Risk vs. Jade Cargill

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which has the following card:

* KiLynnn King vs. Leyla Hirsch
* Ashley D’Amboise vs. Anna Jay
* 2point0 vs.Erik & Andrew Lockhart
* Jora Johl & TH2 vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta
* Jade Cargill vs. Angelica Risk
* Mysterious Movado vs. Fuego Del Sol
* Khash vs. Shawn Spears
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Rosario Grillo & Hunter Knott

