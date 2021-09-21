This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which has the following card:

* Joey Janela vs. Dillon McQueen

* Daniel Garcia vs. Alan “5” Angels

* JD Drake vs. Colt Cabana

* JDX vs. Wardlow

* Marcus Kross vs. Lance Archer

* Marina Tucker vs. Tay Conti w/ Anna Jay & -1

* Ryan Nemeth and “Pretty” Peter Avalon vs. The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds

* Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. Luke Curtis & Cameron Stewart

* Stallion Rogers & Anthoney Greene vs. FTR

* Bear Bronson vs. Eddie Kingston

* Allie Katch vs. Big Swole

* Xtina Kay vs. The Bunny

* Darian Bengston, Cole Carter, and Sean Maluta vs. The Factory

* Santana and Ortiz vs. Luther and Serpentico