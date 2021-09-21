wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

September 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tay Conti vs. Marina Tucker AEW Dark

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which has the following card:

* Joey Janela vs. Dillon McQueen
* Daniel Garcia vs. Alan “5” Angels
* JD Drake vs. Colt Cabana
* JDX vs. Wardlow
* Marcus Kross vs. Lance Archer
* Marina Tucker vs. Tay Conti w/ Anna Jay & -1
* Ryan Nemeth and “Pretty” Peter Avalon vs. The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds
* Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. Luke Curtis & Cameron Stewart
* Stallion Rogers & Anthoney Greene vs. FTR
* Bear Bronson vs. Eddie Kingston
* Allie Katch vs. Big Swole
* Xtina Kay vs. The Bunny
* Darian Bengston, Cole Carter, and Sean Maluta vs. The Factory
* Santana and Ortiz vs. Luther and Serpentico

