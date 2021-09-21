wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
September 21, 2021 | Posted by
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which has the following card:
* Joey Janela vs. Dillon McQueen
* Daniel Garcia vs. Alan “5” Angels
* JD Drake vs. Colt Cabana
* JDX vs. Wardlow
* Marcus Kross vs. Lance Archer
* Marina Tucker vs. Tay Conti w/ Anna Jay & -1
* Ryan Nemeth and “Pretty” Peter Avalon vs. The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds
* Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. Luke Curtis & Cameron Stewart
* Stallion Rogers & Anthoney Greene vs. FTR
* Bear Bronson vs. Eddie Kingston
* Allie Katch vs. Big Swole
* Xtina Kay vs. The Bunny
* Darian Bengston, Cole Carter, and Sean Maluta vs. The Factory
* Santana and Ortiz vs. Luther and Serpentico
