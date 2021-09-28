wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
September 28, 2021 | Posted by
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* Kiera Hogan vs. Leila Grey
* Thunder Rosa vs. Nikita Knight
* Julia Hart vs. Reka Tehaka
* Lance Archer vs. Arjun Singh
* 10 vs. Brandon Gore
* Ricky Starks w/ Hook vs. Darius Lockhart
* Stu Grayson and Evil Uno vs. Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray
* Private Party vs. JDX and Carlie Bravo
* Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi vs. Ryzin and Jake St. Patrick
* Bear Country vs. Jameson Ryan and Brick Aldridge
* Matt Sydal and Dante Martin vs. QT Marshall and Aaron Solo
