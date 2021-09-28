This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Kiera Hogan vs. Leila Grey

* Thunder Rosa vs. Nikita Knight

* Julia Hart vs. Reka Tehaka

* Lance Archer vs. Arjun Singh

* 10 vs. Brandon Gore

* Ricky Starks w/ Hook vs. Darius Lockhart

* Stu Grayson and Evil Uno vs. Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray

* Private Party vs. JDX and Carlie Bravo

* Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi vs. Ryzin and Jake St. Patrick

* Bear Country vs. Jameson Ryan and Brick Aldridge

* Matt Sydal and Dante Martin vs. QT Marshall and Aaron Solo