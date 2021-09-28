wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

September 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Darius Lockhart vs. Ricky Starks

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Kiera Hogan vs. Leila Grey
* Thunder Rosa vs. Nikita Knight
* Julia Hart vs. Reka Tehaka
* Lance Archer vs. Arjun Singh
* 10 vs. Brandon Gore
* Ricky Starks w/ Hook vs. Darius Lockhart
* Stu Grayson and Evil Uno vs. Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray
* Private Party vs. JDX and Carlie Bravo
* Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi vs. Ryzin and Jake St. Patrick
* Bear Country vs. Jameson Ryan and Brick Aldridge
* Matt Sydal and Dante Martin vs. QT Marshall and Aaron Solo

