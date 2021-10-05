This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Eddie Kingston vs. Anthony Henry

* Baron Black, Austin Green, Aaron Frye & Dean Alexander vs. FTR, Wardlow & Shawn Spears

* Abadon vs. Valentina Rossi

* Erik Lockhart vs. Daniel Garcia (w/ 2point0)

* The Acclaimed vs. Michael Martinez & Vary Morales

* Nick Comoroto (w/ The Factory) vs. Orange Cassidy (w/ Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta)

* Hunter Knott, Rosario Grillo & Cameron Stewart vs. Gunn Club

* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Skye Blue

* Serpentico (w/ Luther) vs. Marko Stunt

* The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth vs. Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart)

* Kal Herro vs. Sonny Kiss

* Zada Zhang vs. Kris Statlander