This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* Eddie Kingston vs. Anthony Henry
* Baron Black, Austin Green, Aaron Frye & Dean Alexander vs. FTR, Wardlow & Shawn Spears
* Abadon vs. Valentina Rossi
* Erik Lockhart vs. Daniel Garcia (w/ 2point0)
* The Acclaimed vs. Michael Martinez & Vary Morales
* Nick Comoroto (w/ The Factory) vs. Orange Cassidy (w/ Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta)
* Hunter Knott, Rosario Grillo & Cameron Stewart vs. Gunn Club
* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Skye Blue
* Serpentico (w/ Luther) vs. Marko Stunt
* The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth vs. Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart)
* Kal Herro vs. Sonny Kiss
* Zada Zhang vs. Kris Statlander
