wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

October 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Nick Comoroto vs. Orange Cassidy

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Eddie Kingston vs. Anthony Henry
* Baron Black, Austin Green, Aaron Frye & Dean Alexander vs. FTR, Wardlow & Shawn Spears
* Abadon vs. Valentina Rossi
* Erik Lockhart vs. Daniel Garcia (w/ 2point0)
* The Acclaimed vs. Michael Martinez & Vary Morales
* Nick Comoroto (w/ The Factory) vs. Orange Cassidy (w/ Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta)
* Hunter Knott, Rosario Grillo & Cameron Stewart vs. Gunn Club
* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Skye Blue
* Serpentico (w/ Luther) vs. Marko Stunt
* The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth vs. Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart)
* Kal Herro vs. Sonny Kiss
* Zada Zhang vs. Kris Statlander

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading