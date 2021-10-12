wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

October 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Anthony Greene vs. Evil Uno
* Wardlow vs. Darian Bengston
* Ashley D’Amboise vs. Kilynn King
* Andrew Lockhart vs. Capt. Shawn Dean

