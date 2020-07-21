wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

July 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Kilynn King vs. Diamante
* Best Friends vs. Brady Pierce & Sabby
* Scorpio Sky vs. Aaron Solow
* Hikaru Shida vs. Rache Chanel
* Peter Avalon & Brandon Cutler w/ Leva Bates vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* Kip Sabian w/ Penelope Ford vs. Corey Hollis
* Ricky Starks vs. Will Hobbs
* Darby Allin vs. Robert Anthony

