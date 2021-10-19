This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Jamie Hayter vs. Tiffany Nieves

* The Gunn Club vs. Alex Chamberlain, Dean Mercer, and Diamond Sheik

* Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander, & Red Velvet vs. Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, & Diamanté

* Lance Archer vs. OT Fernandez

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Aaron Solo

* The Dark Order (Stu Grayson, Colt Cabana, Alan Angels, & 10) vs. Daniel Garcia, Serpentico, & 2.0