This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark, which will feature Tony Nese’s AEW in-ring debut and more. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Fuego Del Sol vs. Tony Nese

* Santana Garrett vs. The Bunny

* Bobby Fish vs. Ryzin

* Bison XL & Toa Liona vs. 2point0

* The Acclaimed vs. Ishmael Vaughn and Dontae Smiley

* Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Sean Carr & Marcus Kross

* Red Velvet vs. Shalonce Royal

* Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. Eli Knight & Malik Bosede

* Santana & Ortiz vs. Joe Coleman & Idris Abraham

* Nyla Rose vs. Viva Van

* Daniel Garcia vs. Rickey Shane Page

* PAC vs. Tiger Ruas