This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
November 2, 2021
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark, which will feature Tony Nese’s AEW in-ring debut and more. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* Fuego Del Sol vs. Tony Nese
* Santana Garrett vs. The Bunny
* Bobby Fish vs. Ryzin
* Bison XL & Toa Liona vs. 2point0
* The Acclaimed vs. Ishmael Vaughn and Dontae Smiley
* Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Sean Carr & Marcus Kross
* Red Velvet vs. Shalonce Royal
* Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. Eli Knight & Malik Bosede
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Joe Coleman & Idris Abraham
* Nyla Rose vs. Viva Van
* Daniel Garcia vs. Rickey Shane Page
* PAC vs. Tiger Ruas
