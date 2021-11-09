wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* Darby Allin vs. QT Marshall
* Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty vs. 2point0
* Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, & Wheeler Yuta vs. Darian Bengston, Davey Vega, & Camaro Jackson
* Heidi Howitzer vs. Riho
* Miranda Gordy vs. Tay Conti
* Too Fast Too Fuego vs. Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Dante Martin
* Koko Lane & Luke Langley vs. Sammy Guevara & Jake Hager
* Nyla Rose vs. Tootie Lynn
* Thunder Rosa, Ryo Mizunami, & Kris Statlander vs. Emi Sakura, Jamie Hayter, & Rebel
* Hardy Family Office vs. Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, & Christian Cage
* Ryan Mantell vs. Wardlow
* Angel Angels & 10 vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs
* Andrade El Idolo vs. Warhorse
* Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, & Colt Cabana vs. The Gunn Club
