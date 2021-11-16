wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
November 16, 2021 | Posted by
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* Too Fast, Too Fuego vs. Kit Sackett & Brandon Gore.
* Hyan vs. Ruby Soho
* Andrade El Idolo vs. Jah-C
* 10 vs. Mikey Wild
* 5 & Colt Cabana vs. The Acclaimed
* John Silver vs. Peter Avalon
* Sonny Kiss vs. Adam Grace
* Jaysin Strife vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Riho, Kris Statlander and Ryo Mizunami vs. Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura and The Bunny
* The Variety Blonds, Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, JD Drake & Ryan Nemeth
* Scorpio Sky vs. Craven Knyte
* Shawn Spears & Wardlow vs. Arik Cannon & Renny D
More Trending Stories
- Ruby Soho Expresses Gratitude for AEW, What CM Punk Told Her After Dynamite Went Off-Air
- Sasha Banks Was ‘Pissed Off’ When Ronda Rousey Joined WWE, Talks Potentially Having Another Match With Her
- Bryan Danielson On Thought Process Behind Leaving WWE For AEW, Brie Bella’s Role In His Decision
- Ask 411 Wrestling: Is Ric Flair the First Wrestler to Have a Trademark Bump?