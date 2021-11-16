This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Too Fast, Too Fuego vs. Kit Sackett & Brandon Gore.

* Hyan vs. Ruby Soho

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Jah-C

* 10 vs. Mikey Wild

* 5 & Colt Cabana vs. The Acclaimed

* John Silver vs. Peter Avalon

* Sonny Kiss vs. Adam Grace

* Jaysin Strife vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Riho, Kris Statlander and Ryo Mizunami vs. Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura and The Bunny

* The Variety Blonds, Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, JD Drake & Ryan Nemeth

* Scorpio Sky vs. Craven Knyte

* Shawn Spears & Wardlow vs. Arik Cannon & Renny D