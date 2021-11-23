This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. The Acclaimed

* Nick Comoroto vs. Lee Moriarty

* Valentina Rossi vs. Emi Sakura

* Wardlow vs. Rolando Perez

* 2point0 & Daniel Garcia vs. Gabriel Hodder, Adrien Soriano, & Matthew Omen

* Brick Aldridge vs. Matt Hardy

* Notorious Mimi vs. Kiera Hogan

* Anthony Greene vs. Jameson Ryan

* Karma Dean vs. Riho

* Joey Janela vs. Zack Clayton

* Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo

* Bear Country vs. Chad Lennex & Caine Carter