This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
December 7, 2021
The livestream for this week’s episode of AEW Dark is online. You can see the video below for the show, which has the following lineup:
* Angelica Risk vs. Brandi Rhodes
* Baron Black vs. Anthony Ogogo
* Jay Marte & Richard King vs. Shawn Spears & Wardlow
* Team Taz (Dante Martin, Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks) vs. Kekoa, Omkar, & JT Dunn
* Ryo Mizunami vs. Emi Sakura
* Lio Rush vs. Rayo
* Fuego Del Sol vs. Luke Sampson
* Aaron Solo vs. John Silver (w/ Negative One)
* Lee Moriarity vs. Misterioso
* Thunder Rosa vs. Sofia Castillo
