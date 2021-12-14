This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The livestream for this week’s episode of AEW Dark is online. You can see the video below for the show, which has the following lineup:

* Ryan Nemeth vs. Chuck Taylor

* Arjun Singh vs. Tony Vincita

* Marina Shafir vs. Kris Statlander

* Lee Johnson and Brock Johnson vs. Tony Donati and Faboo Andre

* Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and Colt Cabana vs. 2point0 and Daniel Garcia

* Heather Monroe vs. Tay Conti

* Invictus Khash vs. Angelico

* Nyla Rose vs. Zeda Zhang

* Riho & Ryo Mizunami vs. Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga

* Jade Cargill vs. Valentina Rossi

* Nick Comoroto vs. Dean Fleming