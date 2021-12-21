This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

Eddie Kingston, Brandi Rhodes and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can see the full video below for the show, which kicks off on 7 PM ET/4 PM PT:

* 10 vs. Leroy Patterson

* Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale

* Red Velvet vs. La Rosa Negra

* Matt Sydal vs. Serpentico

* Gunn Club vs. Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson

* Carlie Bravo vs. Isaiah Kassidy

* Jora Johl vs. Julius Coleman

* Kiera Hogan vs. Shalonce Royal

* Bear Country vs. Zack Clayton and Mike Orlando

* Abadon vs. Charlette Renegade

* Capt. Shawn Dean vs. Lucas Chase

* Brandi Rhodes vs. Robyn Renegade