wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
December 28, 2021 | Posted by
AEW Dark presents 10 matches this week, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* No Countout, No Disqualification Match: Joey Janela vs. Sonny Kiss
* Diamante vs. Shawna Reed
* Anna Jay vs. Reka Tehaka
* The Blade vs. Toa Liona
* Wardlow vs. Casanova
* Tony Nese vs. Anthony Greene
* The Bunny vs. KiLynn King
* The Acclaimed vs. Bear Country
* Skye Blue vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta vs. The Wingmen