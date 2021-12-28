This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

AEW Dark presents 10 matches this week, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* No Countout, No Disqualification Match: Joey Janela vs. Sonny Kiss

* Diamante vs. Shawna Reed

* Anna Jay vs. Reka Tehaka

* The Blade vs. Toa Liona

* Wardlow vs. Casanova

* Tony Nese vs. Anthony Greene

* The Bunny vs. KiLynn King

* The Acclaimed vs. Bear Country

* Skye Blue vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta vs. The Wingmen