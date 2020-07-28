This Week’s AEW Dark is Online

The livestream for this week’s episode of AEW Dark is online. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following matches:

* Penelope Ford vs. Kenzie Paige

* Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) vs. Captain Shawn Dean and Will Hobbs

* Wardlow vs. Aaron Solow

* Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss vs. Pineapple Pete and Michael Nakazawa

* Sammy Guevara vs. Fuego del Sol

* Scorpio Sky vs. Corey Hollis

* Abadon vs. Skyler Moore

* Lance Archer vs. Frankie Thomas

* Orange Cassidy vs. Serpentico

* FTR vs. Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler

* Best Friends vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order

* SCU vs. Private Party vs. Santana and Ortiz