This Week’s AEW Dark is Online
July 28, 2020 | Posted by
The livestream for this week’s episode of AEW Dark is online. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following matches:
* Penelope Ford vs. Kenzie Paige
* Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) vs. Captain Shawn Dean and Will Hobbs
* Wardlow vs. Aaron Solow
* Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss vs. Pineapple Pete and Michael Nakazawa
* Sammy Guevara vs. Fuego del Sol
* Scorpio Sky vs. Corey Hollis
* Abadon vs. Skyler Moore
* Lance Archer vs. Frankie Thomas
* Orange Cassidy vs. Serpentico
* FTR vs. Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler
* Best Friends vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order
* SCU vs. Private Party vs. Santana and Ortiz
